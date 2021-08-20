I worry that we have yet to see the worst COVID-19 has to offer. I understand that the Lambda variant is now being tracked in Florida. This variant like the dominant Delta variant is highly transmissible. However, the fact that it may be vaccine resistant should frighten us all.
We could stop the mutation of this virus by simply getting vaccinated, thus denying the virus a host. Come on, America! If we’re truly in this together then do your part.
In our obsession with antagonisms of the moment, we often forget how much unites all the members of humanity.
Perhaps we need some outside, universal threat to make us recognize this common bond.
“I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world.” -Ronald Reagan Sept. 21, 1987
What a disappointment we must be to President Reagan, for isn’t this virus an alien threat of a sort? The lack of a unified global response to this pandemic is sad. Instead, we have seen nations and states rushing to defend and support their own socioeconomic interests and individuals who’ve lost all compassion for others, refusing to sacrifice for the sake of the greater good.
What does this say about this generation? Would we have won two world wars with the mentality of Americans today? Would we, as Reagan hoped, unite to fight off an alien threat? It certainly doesn’t look promising.
America, I dare you to prove me wrong. Please get vaccinated and wear a mask in public. After this nightmare of a year and a half, it's only together that we can hope to put this behind us and open our nation and its economy again.
Richard Duvendeck
Chesapeake
Hospice God’s
angels on Earth
Our 92-year-old mother passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, at home under hospice care. She spent time at the hospice center and home since May of this year.
We want to thank all of Hospice (nurses, doctors, aides, housekeeping, kitchen help, volunteers and so much more) for their compassion, love and devotion to our mom.
We never felt alone during this process of passing and we want to encourage others when they have a chance to thank them either in person or with a thoughtful card. Hospice needs volunteers and financial support. If possible, please try to help. They are God’s angels on Earth. We thank them with all our hearts.
Beth and Ed Hund
Westwood