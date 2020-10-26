For years the Kentucky blue blood Democrat has gone against the national party on many issues. We’ve always stood for the Second Amendment, equal rights, and unions!
People from Appalachia go even further on our own, our people have always stood for what we believe to be right and have often stood out alone.
Carl Perkins, the man the Portsmouth bridge was named for, represented our area for many years in Washington D.C. In 1964, Mr. Perkins was one of very few Democrats and the only Democrat from Kentucky to vote for the Civil Rights Act. That makes me very proud to know someone from my area was willing to stand for what was right even if it meant standing alone!
I believe that to be a testament as to who we are.
Some lies are being told about a good friend of mine, Kentucky State Representative Terri Branham Clark. Congresswoman Clark has represented our area in Frankfort with tenacity and spirit about the issues our area believes in. She stood by our teachers, stood by organized labor, and has always supported the Second Amendment.
Before believing the lies, check the votes — it’s all public record. Let’s not send an outsider to represent us. Let’s send someone who believes how we do, because they were raised like we were. Vote Terri Branham Clark for state representative.
Jeremy Bates
Greenup
McConnell best vote for pro-lifer
Democrat Senatorial candidate Amy McGrath has clearly said she is "pro-choice" and that she supports a "woman's right to choose." She has carefully avoided a further explanation that those terms refer to abortion.
That point was well-made during the recent debate between McGrath and Senator Mitch McConnell, whom she is challenging for the U.S. Senate seat, when moderator Bill Bryant asked if she thought Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court Case in which abortion was legalized in all 50 states, could be overturned if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. McGrath did not answer the question directly but instead said, "Well, I'm Catholic.” She went on to say that she is a mother of three and she wants to protect children. She avoided further discussion on abortion and whether or not unborn children should be protected also.
Larry Glover, a radio host of 590 WVLK, did not let her off the hook so easily when he pointedly pressed her on the life of the baby in the womb. Her answer clearly showed that she believes protecting the woman's "right to choose" is more important than protecting the life of the unborn child. She answered that "being Catholic only applies to what she can do with her own life — not what others can do with theirs."
Glover pressed her on that when he asked, "So you think a woman on the way to the hospital to give birth could decide to abort it instead? She answered, "I don't think that government should be involved in a woman's right to choose."
That answer tells us that she would not even protect the smallest, most vulnerable member of the human race who has been shown on the ultrasound, trying to move away from the abortion knife. Senator Mitch McConnell will protect those babies!
Shirley Daniel
Lexington