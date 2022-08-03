Thank you Boyd County Clerk's Office, Boyd County Fiscal Court and to everyone helping out.
You can take people from eastern Kentucky, but you can't take eastern Kentucky out of the people.
I'm one of them, raised in the coal fields in Pike County and going through floods of the Tug River in my childhood days.
I know what the love, care and giving means to these people.
You may be poor or rich — they treat each other the same there.
I am so proud to call eastern Kentucky my home and for the love, care and giving they show in time of need!
Again, thanks to everyone.
We are praying for our friends and family in eastern Kentucky.
Gail Johnston-Towler
Ashland