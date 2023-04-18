Seems like each day we see another school shooting.
When our children leave home, we're not sure if they will return.
The parents will have to take charge since the politicians refuse.
Facts:
• How many shootings do you see in prisons?
The prisoners are protected with secure fencing, checkpoint at entrance and again before you enter the grounds and armed patrols.
• The law requires our children, who have not committed a crime, to go on the battlefield with no armor and little protection.
• Politicians are never going to agree on any gun legislation.
• The parents need to make these politicians fear them more than the gun lobbyist.
• If you visit the private schools where the politician's children attend, you will see adequate protection!
• Our children can't vote and bring in little revenue, therefore their safety is not an issue.
• Politicians who vote against this would not be re-elected.
Our children deserve the same protection as prisoners.
This protection could be implemented in short time.
If we can send millions of dollars to other countries, surely, we can find funds for this critical cause.
Our children are our most important asset, and we are failing them.
Call or visit your congressmen.
These people are your employees!
Gladys Gilbert
Olive Hill