Last week I went to several places — OP Therapy, Walmart, Walgreen’s and Kroger. I was surprised as to how many children were in each place. These are children who are not eligible for the virus vaccine. The adults who with them were wearing masks; the children were not.
I want to ask these adults why they are protecting themselves and not their child. Why are these children out in public being exposed? Children do get the virus. I saw in the newspaper a 2-month-old baby had the virus.
I would like to suggest when you come home, you wash up and change your clothes before holding your child. I know you all love your children and want them safe.
If your children attend school this year, I would suggest they take the same precautions when they come home.
I saw a man in Kroger who was wearing a mask. He had about an 18-month-old boy. The child was not wearing a mask. I did not ask, but the man said the child would not wear a mask — that, I am sure. But I wondered why the child was with him. Surely you have someone who can care for your child while you do errands.
Please protect your children.
Our counts are going up again. Nursing homes are opening haircuts after 16 months closed. I cut 20 inches of hair off my niece.
Helen Adkins
Flatwoods