I am angry, appalled and embarrassed by the rudeness from the press box at the Greenup County football game.
During pregame while the band was on the field, music was played over the press box, drowning out the band.
Throughout the game, while the band was in the stands trying to play, music was played from the press box.
At halftime, Russell’s band lined up on the sidelines ready to march on the field and perform, and, again, music blared from the press box, and Russell’s band was unable to perform. Bands put in many hours and work incredibly hard, and deserve much more respect than that. Shame on you, Greenup County.
Travis Pierce
South Shore