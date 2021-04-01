President Biden does not see a crisis at our southern border. His perspective is no wonder. A crisis commands an immediate and decisive response based on intelligence tempered with common sense. Regrettably, those essential attributes were summarily relieved of duty on Jan. 20, 2021.
Biden does not want anyone, especially the press, to see the crisis that he does not see. His attitude infers superiority to our Constitution, which forbids any infringement on “Freedom of Press.”
At Biden’s first press conference, his first words were, “I was elected to solve problems.” He would have been truthful and precise if he had said, “I was elected to ignore the problems that I have created, e.g. the border crisis, Keystone XL Pipeline and the southern border wall.” Would the thousands of laid-off workers related to the latter two projects consider Biden a problem-solver?
I present a telling example of Biden's problem-solving ability. He and his inner circle of accomplices actually consider the 1.9 trillion borrowed dollars and their American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 a great legislative achievement, never mind that interest payments on such loans have already become our third-largest budget obligation.
None are so blind as those who will not see.
Shafter Bailey
Lexington