The war in Ukraine has been devastating and such a tragedy if for nothing else than both Russia and Ukraine are predominantly Orthodox — Russian Orthodox and Ukraine Orthodox.
Both are brothers and sisters in Christ. The war has fractured the church and it may never be the same. Orthodox moral theology does not support war or violence.
The Russian patriarch supports the war while clerics in Russia have signed a petition to halt the war. The Ukraine spiritual leader, Bartholomew, calls for the war to stop and does not support the war based on one of the Ten Commandments" "Thou shalt not kill." So, it appears that no one is listening as the war escalates.
Wars are complicated and never have a "happy" ending no matter what the longstanding history of every country. We know God answers prayers. We know that God hears our prayers. We know that God has the power to stop the war.
So, I continue to pray.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland