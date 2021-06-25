The first Pride festival in Ashland at Central Park this weekend is nothing to be proud about. It should be a time of prayer for God-fearing people to realize how far our country has fallen in so few years.
As free citizens, the LGBTQ community has its right to believe and organize as it chooses. This does not make their lifestyle acceptable by God or those who adhere to the source of truth, the Holy Bible.
God loves all sinners, including the LGBTQ community. Because Christians don’t accept their lifestyle does not mean they are not loved. I don’t need to know your sexual orientation to respect you. Why do I need to know the first pro football player has come out as gay?
Respecting you does not mean I agree with you or your lifestyle. The liberals have controlled the narrative too long, accusing us of hate just because we believe in God’s way. God hates all sin, but not the sinner. Co-habitating outside of marriage is sin. Coveting your neighbor’s wife or husband or property is sin. Same-sex marriage is sin. All these things have somewhat become the norm by society and some legalized by our courts, but that does not make them acceptable by God who will be the final judge.
This week, I wrote letters to Congressman Massie and Senators McConnell and Paul opposing VA Secretary Denis McDonough’s proposal to offer transgender surgery to about 150,000 veterans and 15,000 active military personnel at taxpayer expense. Counseling yes, surgery no.
As a two-term Vietnam veteran, I support veteran causes but not this. I told them if we are going to do this then we need to add vision and dental benefits to Medicare recipients for seniors. LGBTQ (Love, God, Brother, Time, Quit).
Doug Spillman
Flatwoods