In the midst of a global pandemic, now downgraded to an epidemic, Christians throughout the world have a great opportunity to observe Lent, the 40-day period before Easter. Special services, fasting, almsgiving and special prayers are all part and parcel for some churches that take the Lenten journey.
No one dreamed that every aspect of our day-to-day life would be so interrupted as it has because of the virus. And, quarantine restrictions have added much stress. Churches and schools were closed, for the most part, and joblessness, deaths and sickness were just a few of the effects of the pandemic as well.
Along with every challenge in life is a life lesson. The problem is that no one really knows exactly what that lesson is. Some say it is a call to repentance. Others say it is a revelation that every human life leads to death. And some have no opinion one way or another, and just don’t really care.
The pandemic has exposed that everything earthly is fleeting. For the true Christian, this should not be a cause for despair, but should serve as a great opportunity for spiritual growth and turning our eyes toward Christ and the kingdom of heaven where we share eternal life.
In my view, “prayer” is the only lasting foundation in life and The Bible the only road map through life no matter what our circumstances.
So, this year as I celebrate Easter Sunday, I will shout “Christ is risen” alongside all other Christians throughout the world and rejoice that through the power of the Resurrection there is no more death. "He is truly risen!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland