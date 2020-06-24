Many students will be returning to the classroom in August. But, the longer the coronavirus disruption goes on, the more parents seem convinced that at-home learning might be better. In at least three new polls, anywhere from 15-40% of families say they’re ready to make the switch to homeschooling after the lockdown is over. It may be health-driven. And then again, maybe families have really started to embrace the flexibility and autonomy of learning at home.
Either way, it is a personal decision. America could be looking at a 500% increase in homeschooling in the fall, which could top 10 million children. That’s a stunning statistic! But, Democrats and Republicans both support school choice, That’s good they agree on something!
My educational experience was a very positive one in Lakewood, Ohio, where I attended public school. I enjoyed the orchestra and my violin lessons very much! Great memories. My mother, a young widow worked outside the home, so homeschooling was not a viable option. A slim minority of students will opt for charter, private, stem, Christian and/or parochial schools. But, a new poll reports some parochial schools will not be opening this year due to economics.
Let’s hope not! One school closing is one too many. But everyone can agree that we want our children to be well, safe and able to reach their full potential no matter what. So, in my view, our job as people of God is to pray for our schools and students this year. Best of luck!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland
Need to preserve
Grant’s memory
Today’s paper (June 22) has two articles about Ulysses Grant’s bust statue being dragged down grassy slopes in San Francisco, claiming he was a slave owner. Grant’s father was an abolitionist, so he had no slave contact until he married into a slave-owning family. Two years before the Civil War, he emancipated William Jones, a slave aged about 35 whom he had personally used through his marriage. General Grant fought for the Union Army to free the slaves.
This has similarities to my family. My great-great grandfather had three slaves but fought for the Union. After the war he freed his slaves and they went to Greenup as did most of the other freed slaves locally. About two weeks later they appeared back at the front door and Lewis (the father) told my great-great grandfather, “Master, freedom is good, but you cannot eat it.” They then resumed their duties and remained there until they died. They are buried in the family cemetery.
We are all affected locally by President U.S. Grant and I wonder do we have to change the name of the U.S. Grant Bridge crossing the Ohio River into Portsmouth? What about the naming of U.S. 52 in Ohio as the U.S. Grant Memorial Highway; does that name change also?
In light of events in San Francisco, some commentators argued that Grant’s legacy deserved respect.
“As a general, he smashed the Confederacy, and as President, he crushed the Klan,” tweeted journalist Adam Serwer, who writes frequently about America’s racist history. As president from 1869 to 1877, Grant pushed through Congress legislation cracking down on the Ku Klux Klan. He also called on the Army to help federal officials “arrest and break up bands of disguised night marauders.”
We still need President Grant!
William B. Secrest
Argentum