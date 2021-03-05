I would like to give a big shout-out to all the power company employees who worked so hard and so long in inclement conditions to restore our power.
We live in such a blessed country with so much that we take things for granted, and there are those who live in third-world countries with so little. They have no electricity, no running water and very poor living conditions, yet we complain if we are inconvenienced in just the smallest of ways.
You never miss the water until the well runs dry.
I was at the gas station the other day and a man said, they just cannot keep the power on. People like this have no idea what the power company employees are dealing with, and to make a statement like this shows very little appreciation of what the linemen are going through out there in freezing conditions.
Once again, I would like to thank all those responsible for restoring our electricity.
Galen Vallance
Ashland
Vitality Center should reopen
The Human Motion Vitality Center was a vital part of the OLBH until it closed. In addition to the needed rehabilitation services of various types, the facility was available to the general public by membership.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced closure and, to date, general membership has not resumed. The Ashland area has several fitness centers that are currently open and operating. The next step should be for KDMC to again open this facility for use by the public.
Debbie Creed
Russell