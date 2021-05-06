Throughout history men have renounced society in times of worldliness and have retired into solitude to achieve personal holiness apart from society into monastic life. And, several influences today contribute to the rise of monasticism, but laziness is not one of them. Scripture seems to support separation from the world (1 Corinthians 7 is a case in point). Geography merits some consideration as a factor responsible for the rise of monasticism as well. It is more difficult to carry on monastic life in areas where the climate is more severe like in Egypt where monastic life had its beginnings, so today we have many monasteries in the United States and throughout the world in milder climates.
Communal monasticism or social type of monasticism is often called “cenobitic” monasticism. Prayer, fellowship, good deeds, Bible-reading and self-sufficiency are hallmarks of the monastic life today. Some of their daily responsibilities include gardening, tending to their animals, keeping the monastic grounds and making products to include candles, house sprays, incense, soaps, hand lotions and baked goods.
Prayer, their first responsibility, and liturgical services are conducted throughout the day. A monk tells me that used candles brought to the monastery from other churches are made into new candles. He refers to this process as “recycled prayers!” They have a wonderful sense of humor.
In Appalachia, we have the Hermitage of the Holy Cross Russian Orthodox monastery in Wayne, West Virginia, bringing in visitors from all over the world. Some visitors stay for a week to capture the spiritual atmosphere of monastic life. They leave a completely different person, much better spiritually. Contributions made to the building of their new church have skyrocketed. Many of us are waiting with bated breath for the completion of their new church.
Monasteries pray for our world 24/7 and I believe the world would be in worse shape without monks praying day and night for the world. Monasticism is growing every day and new cells are being built rapidly to meet the demand.
It is an honor and a privilege to visit a monastery. They have affected our modern civilization in a positive and spiritually enlightening way. They continue to do so today in our modern world as it stands today.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland