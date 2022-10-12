I'm having a real hard time accepting the polling places because the closest one to east Ashland is still Crabbe Elementary.
Census shows many minorities live in that area. Many of the area's poorest citizens do as well — a lot without transportation.
There's no reason the Armory couldn't be used again. If there is a shortage of poll workers, put out notices.
Every year, my son has tried to volunteer and has been told there aren't any needed. He did it a few times when Mr. Powers was in charge. Mr. Powers told Michael he was one of the best he had ever had because he followed the rules so closely. He even had a couple of Republican friends of mine tell him to change parties and they'd hire him in a heartbeat to work the polls. We just laughed.
Though I hate conspiracy theories, I can't help but wonder what the truth is for making it more difficult for the poorest to vote. It's evidently not because of a shortage of poll workers unless it's just one party.
Admittedly it is better than before the pandemic as far as the whens go. Now they just need to work on the wheres as if they really cared.
Sylvia McClelland Morrison
Ashland