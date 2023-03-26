Our representatives in the Kentucky legislature should be ashamed of the way they betrayed their constituents’ interests by voting for SB 150. The majority of Kentuckians are opposed to this bill, including many of us here in Greenup and Boyd counties, but this didn’t stop Robin Webb from voting to inflict grievous harm on the transgender community here and throughout Kentucky.
This bill will ban anyone under the age of 18 from accessing gender-affirming care, despite the fact that this care appears to reduce suicides for transgender youth, based on statistics. It will forcibly detransition transgender youth and prevent them from altering legal documents to reflect their gender identity or chosen name.
It does all of this regardless of the wishes of these children's parents; it violates the parental right to make medical decisions for their children and instead places these decisions in the hands of the government.
The bill overreaches the reasonable realm of government regulation, and it does so against the wishes of thousands of Kentuckians.
Kentucky’s senators and representatives, including those such as Robin Webb, should consider their constituents more carefully the next time they are presented with a vote such as this. We do not support these bills, and we are not afraid to express our discontent at the polls.
(Editor's note: Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed this legislation on Friday. The legislature may override that veto this week).
Amelia Black-Kirk
Russell