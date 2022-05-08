By a joint resolution on October 1, 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 that declared May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week, the annual tribute to law enforcement service and sacrifice.
More than 30 years later, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 amended the law, and Public Law 103-322 was signed by President Bill Clinton, directing that the U.S. flag be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings on May 15 each year.
Six members of the Ashland Police Department have been killed in the line of duty. They are Officers Charles C. “Doc” Leffler, Alonzo “Lon” Castle, James Layne, Charles Hatfield, William G. Johnson and Lt. Conrad Frank. Their names are engraved on the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C., and on the Kentucky Police Memorial in Richmond, Kentucky.
In 2021, 472 police officers were killed in the line of duty. So far in 2022, 101 officers have been killed in the line of duty. In addition to those officers who make the ultimate sacrifice, thousands more are assaulted annually.
I encourage you to honor fallen police officers on May 15 by displaying the U.S. flag at half-staff on government buildings, throughout business districts, and in residential neighborhoods. By displaying the flag on Peace Officers Memorial Day, we not only honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, but also the men and women presently serving our communities.
Todd Kelley, Chief of Police
Ashland Police Department