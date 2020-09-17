There was a man named Biden, who wanted to become President by lyin’.
He wasn’t embarrassed for he was backed up by Harris.
If he wins, he better watch his back with Harris.
And there was also was a woman named McGrath, who stuck her head out like a giraffe.
The thing that came out of her mouth was envy, and in vain.
And she still never says what she will do if she wins — only full abortion!
So Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell will triumph.
In Webster’s Dictionary, it says “trump” means a superior quality; and out-rivaling all others.
William Gladman
South Shore
Can we get
back to unity?
Memories of the 9/11 tragedy reminded me of the surge in patriotism that followed that atrocity. Our nation is now divided as not since the Civil War. To a great degree, I blame the media and our public education system for promoting diversity as opposed to unity.
I can remember when our nation was celebrated as a “melting pot” of diverse people. Here, we accepted all nationalities and races, “melting them down” into the patriotic American citizens, proudly united under the stars and stripes. I remember a nation standing united despite difference in cultural backgrounds — European Americans, Asian Americans, African Americans, etc. laying aside differences; proud to simply be called Americans!
Perhaps instead of emphasizing our difference under the banner of “Celebrating Diversity,” our schools and media should emphasize the blessings of loving America, of being a citizen of the greatest nation in the world.
Is it too late for us to change our direction from diversity to unity? Have we gone too far? Have the screaming extremists in our society won? Will socialism and communism indeed rule our land?
In the words of Walt Kelly, “Some of my best friends are human beings.”
Sing that song again, Judds ... “Grandpa, tell me ’bout the good old days ...”
Dan Long
Hitchins