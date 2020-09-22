This is a reply to Mr. William Gladman’s political poem on Friday’s edition.
This Great Country is stuck with President Trump, apparently his head came from a stump; the harder he tries, the more he lies.
Trump was “Putin” office by a crook, who lies and cheats by every trick in the book. As a VP, Harris makes more sense, than a yes man like Pence.
I have been “Biden” my time, until he’s elected and can stop all of the crime!
Billy Williams
Russell
Students serious
about citizenships?
The University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University student-athletes are now using their privileged position as athletes to express their political views.
The UK basketball players endorsed the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. This is a Marxist-oriented political organization which promotes riots and looting and can be seen on TV harassing white diners in restaurants.
The EKU players, according to their coach, expressed support for the “social justice” movement, presumably the 2020 version which focuses on race. All this is inspired by the shooting of Blacks by police in America.
I believe the athletes deserve the benefit of the doubt up to a point. They are supposed to be learners, not yet in full possession of the knowledge and intellectual skills that they might hope to acquire by the time they graduate.
How much do they actually know about police shootings? Have their coachesn and professors exposed them to the facts, statistics related to the issue? Have they considered the position of the police officer required to arrest someone who resists? Have they at least considered the possibility that the person who resists arrest bears most of the responsibility for the results?
The coaches and professors bear most of the responsibility if these young men have publicly demonstrated their ignorance, lack of intellectual curiosity and immaturity. This begs the question: Are the schools more interested in athletic performance on the field/court then in teaching them how to think and analyze issues critically and function productively as citizens?
If the universities are really serious about educating their Black students in areas affecting citizenship, they could expose them to Black conservative scholars like: Robert Woodson, Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, Shelby Steele and Peter Leeson. This could serve to balance the leftist intellectual diet they get. Don’t hold your breath. According to Professor John M. Ellis, in his book The Breakdown of Higher Education, “… advocacy has now replaced analysis as the central concern of the campuses.”
Ron Wallace
Russell
America needs
nothing from China
I was wondering where the COVID-19 test kits come from. What I found out was we are getting the test kits from four countries. The countries are Switzerland, Israel, Spain and China.
I read where the University of Washington received 15,000 test kits that they planned to send to the different testing facilities. They sent out a few of these test kits before someone noticed something did not look right, so the university decided to test the test kits.
What they found was all the test kits were contaminated. If the test kits are contaminated, how can you trust the results? I am not one who believes in conspiracy theories, but I do believe that China does not want President Trump back in office because of the tariffs he placed on them. I also know that China has very poor quality control so these contaminated test kits could be caused by poor quality control. Either way, we should not be getting our test kits from China. Most masks you see on the market are also coming from China; we don’t need these either.
Michael W. Caudill
Ashland