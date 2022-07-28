Last week an unexpected out-of-town friend came to visit me. It was a beautiful day with clear skies and plenty of sunshine.
We began the afternoon with lunch at Applebee's in Ashland, where we enjoyed chicken and shrimp dinners. The food and service were excellent! Our waiter even sang "Happy Birthday" to me, which took me by surprise. We then went to Central Park by the fountains and my friend was in awe of such a beautiful park.
Later that afternoon we went to the Huntington Museum of Art to enjoy the exhibits and ended our afternoon with a cup of coffee at Starbucks outdoors on Pullman Square. Now, we look forward to the Huntington Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert on Aug. 20.
We brought our visit to an end by reflecting on all that the tri-state region has to offer with so much to do in so little time. We are so fortunate to live in a region that offers something for everybody.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland