I lived through the Silent Majority phase of our country's history, but for the first time in my life I know now why my parents always said not to mix politics with religion. No one really listens anymore. They take a few words of the extreme opposite view and apply them to alI that don't completely agree with them. Then feel justified in their accusations and calling them names. I had believed once the presidential election and the worst of the pandemic was over that the hate that spewed out, especially from those claiming to be Christian, would at least be dialed back a little. Instead it seems to be stronger than ever.
The Bible says love your neighbor as yourself. Well, we all need to read 1 Corinthians 13 again to see what love really means. I've had what I believed were "Christian" brothers and sisters tell me what I believe and then call me completely immoral and much worse. These are local people that have never even met me yet are sure they know me and what I believe by the political party I'm registered under.
Christ didn't hang on the cross for Republicans or Democrats. He knew we all needed saving. He didn't come to change politics. He endured the cross that we all might have a hope and a future. To keep from being dragged into the venom of politics I try to see the Lord standing beside me listening and reading the words I say because I guarantee you the world is.
I don't need to justify myself. Jesus did it for me. But it's well past time we showed the world what being Christlike means.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland