Last week, Amir Zadeh wrote a letter urging families to stop buying meat to save the planet from climate change. The author suggested plant-based fake meat was a better option. Choking down ultra-processed meat alternatives won’t save the planet — and it could be bad for your health.
Eliminating meat one day per week would make no meaningful difference in total emissions in the U.S. livestock, including all the animals that are not consumed, are responsible for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions according to the EPA. The University of Florida found families would save more emissions by adjusting their home’s thermostat or observing the speed limit to waste less gas.
Some people think the term “plant-based” means meat alternatives are healthier. This is deceptive marketing. While meat is filled with proteins and vitamins, faux meat burgers are ultra-processed and filled with questionable additives.
The USDA notes that 30-40% of food is wasted. To help the environment, eat what you want — just make sure not to waste it.
Will Coggin, Managing Director
Center for Consumer Freedom
Believing in work
As I watched the nightly news this week, a story on addiction in Huntington was featured. It went on to report that since COVID-19 when Americans were asked to stay home, the addiction epidemic grew increasingly at an alarming rate. Now that Americans can go back to work, few do. Unemployment benefits seem to be their motive for staying home and receiving weekly checks. While some are justified due to illness or inability to hold a job, others take advantage of the system.
Now we read Gov. Jim Justice will offer Americans a $500 signing bonus to come back to work. Americans seem to embrace the idea of more government. More federal money means more control over our everyday lives. And, our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be paying for this unchecked federal spending at a steep price. It is a sad scenario, and so un-American to think spending is attractive, especially when they are spending our tax dollars. A hard day’s work is no longer seen as an incentive, and the pride and the satisfaction in exchange for deserving wages seems to be diminishing far from what was once the American dream.
My small business has stood the test of time for more than 40 years and full retirement is not an option; cutting down my hours is. I am five years past the normal retirement age, but that’s OK with me, because I am an American who believes in work as long as I am well and able. No signing bonus for me! Keep your stimulus check. Just hard work for me because I am American and that’s what Americans do or should do! That’s what makes America great. Thanks, anyway!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland