The recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School was heartbreaking and maybe could have been avoided if the school was locked during class session and/or a monitoring system was in place to patrol the grounds of the school.
The U.S. Department of Education reports that one plan does not fit all schools, but no plan is worse as we have seen. Parents across America are pushing for doors to be locked during class session.
Let's hope those in authority act on this soon. We do not need any more shootings. We need a plan of action and need it now.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland