In response to a letter dated Jan. 15, I have always said, “life is about choices,” and it is up to each of us to “decide” for ourselves.
Recently, the House regurgitated the “Born-Alive Infants Protection Act.” It was a bill brought to the Senate floor originally in 2001 by Sen. Tom Daschle that unanimously passed and became law on Aug. 5, 2002.
The recent action of the 118th House was merely an attempt to rally voters for political gain, as it has always been unlawful to take the life of anyone.
In addition to the 2002 bill, the current bill would allow health providers who fail to comply with the requirements for care of a “living fetus” to face fines or up to five years in prison. It does not impose penalties on the mother and would grant the mother protection from any kind of prosecution. However, the House failed to include exceptions for interpretations of the words “living fetus.”
The Act last week would force physicians to execute all means to support a beating heart regardless of any defects encountered. It would provide “torture” for an infant that could never survive independently in this world and force parents to be tossed into a world of grief and financial devastation without providing any assistance whatsoever to compensate them. It would allow politics to overrule a medical decision for the health and welfare of a patient made by a physician.
Making personal choices should remain personal choices. Those choices should not be “demonized” simply because choices made by some are not the choices of others. Most importantly, a political registration makes no one a “murderer” or insinuates differing choices are guided by the “devil.” For those reasons, political designation has no significance with regard to this issue.
Candy Messer
Catlettsburg