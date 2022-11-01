I would like to comment on Sen. (Rand) Paul in the TDI article about his visit to Greenup. He said, "it's the government's job to defend our liberty and to defend our Constitutional Republic."
Paul and our Congressman (Thomas) Massie both neglected that oath after the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of our democracy in attempt to install an autocrat.
Republicans say they support our troops, yet Paul, along with 10 other Senate Republicans, voted no on the Veterans Burn Pit Bill. Meanwhile, 100% of Democrats voted for it. Massie, along with 48 other Republicans, voted against the Veteran Food Security Act ... 100% of Democrats voted for it. With the Infrastructure Bill, both Paul and Massie voted against it. 100% of Democrats voted for it.
Why are we paying these bozos approximately $4,000 a week to vote no when we could train an orangutan to push a no button?
When the Democrats ran our state legislature and a Democrat Congressional Representative, the people of our region received the AA Highway (John. Y. Brown), Industrial Park (Steve Beshear), four-lane highway on U.S. 23 from southeastern Kentucky to South Shore, dams at Grayson, Yatesville and Cave Run for flood control and recreation.
Democrat Carl Perkins was a catalyst in replacing one-room schools with their potbelly stoves and outhouses to a consolidated modern school systems, a veterans cemetery in Greenup County, and a state park system that excels.
The Democratic Party always pushes forward for the betterment of The People, by The People and for The People, believing the words of Abe Lincoln, "I may walk slowly, but I don't walk backwards."
The Democrats carry the water for the people, the Republicans give you an onion sack and tells you carry your own water.
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland