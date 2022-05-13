Republican Senator Rand Paul is an embarrassment to our state and country. An incumbent like Paul is hard to beat in our overwhelmingly red state, because so many voters vote for him just because of the “R” next to his name.
Many voters who live in poverty vote against their own economic self-interests by voting for Rand Paul in Kentucky and other Republicans in other states across America.
It is crucial Democrats maintain control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections.
Our nation’s future as a democracy is at stake leading up to 2024’s presidential election.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville
Clark is for
the people
Terry Clark may not have any children of his own, but I have known him for well over 20 years now and he has always been the father figure I've needed.
Now, with him and my mother being affianced, he will officially be my father in everyone else’s eyes, not just my own. The thought Terry could potentially be Sheriff and be able to help even more people than he already does every day as a police officer is amazing. He is a great man, who is always willing to go that extra mile to help someone better themselves even if they objectively may not deserve such kindness. That is what makes Terry the perfect candidate for this position.
Terry is perfect for the position due to his instinctive desire to help others and listen to all sides before making decisions. Know that by electing Terry Clark, you are not only electing the best candidate for the job, but the kindest, most intelligent and the best father figure I could've ever asked for from someone who has been there as I've grown up. A vote for Terry Clark is a vote for the people.
Morgan Caldwell
Ashland