I live in Greenup County and went to the courthouse to get my driver’s license renewed this week. As I entered downtown Greenup, I noticed they have beautiful flower baskets hanging everywhere. Obviously, someone or a group has apparently provided these and care for them. They are gorgeous!
Secondly, they had brand new American flags all the way down the street. It occurred to me what a great time it is to live in eastern Kentucky and in a small-town area. Amid watching protesters burn buildings, tear down statutes of our heroes and showing general disrespect for our country and history, I could not help but feel a sense of patriotic pride as I entered this sleepy little town.
Of course, I am no stranger to the City of Greenup. After all, my dad was the mailman there for 33 years and started the first door-to-door delivery. My mother was the Greenup County Librarian for 50 years or so. My grandfather Griffith started his career selling Model T’s there. My grandfather Kendall had a grocery and dry goods store there in the 1930s. My uncle Joe was the fire chief and has the fire station named after him.
I have gone to church here all my life — such a good place that values family, friends, country and God! So, in this day of such uncertainty we truly know that we have been blessed to be just a small part of living in a place like Greenup County now more than ever. May God bless our small towns and all who live in or near them for we are surely the fabric of America.
David Griffith
Flatwoods
BLM OK if led
by godly people
Since Ms. McClelland-Morrison saw fit to instruct me in how I was wrong on the BLM movement, I thought it only fair to understand both secular and spiritual facts on the matter.
I was telling readers that the BLM movement is being represented by an ungodly alliance of its top leaders. It would be better represented by the African Methodist Episcopal churches or the Black minister Creflo Dollar. He is the most spirit-filled Christian leader of all time.
Instead, BLM is led by socialists, communists and gay pride leaders, in my opinion. They riot, burn and loot more than they carry the police reform movement first touted by BLM in support of the wrongful death of George Floyd.
Now they are destroying not only statues of the Confederacy, but statues of our very Founding Fathers. Does this mean we conservatives should tear down statues of Rosa Parks and other Black heroes? God forbid!
Recently, the leader of BLM tweeted that churches with stained-glass windows showing a white Jesus or Mother Mary should be destroyed. When they come for your church, are you going to tolerate their radical-left rioting? God forbid!
The spirit of Jesus Christ should lead us in these end-of-days times. However, I feel its OK to have righteous indignation against ungodly groups.
I urge all readers to get the other half of secular facts from Fox News, since the liberal media only presents liberal platforms. Tucker Carlson on Channel 360 at 8 p.m. every weeknight on DirecTV is the best place to start. He has the best investigative team on what is really going on in America. He backs everything he says with video, audio, tweets and emails on the subject on which he is reporting.
Again, to your readers, the original premise of BLM being about reforming police training because of the death of George Floyd is a valid thing to protest against by godly people. To have ungodly people running BLM is not right — that’s my point.
George Waugh
Ashland