Just a few weeks ago we marked 20 full years when the radical Islamic-driven terrorists attacked America and killed 2,977 of our citizens. The enemy rejoiced! It was a day of infamy for us that will forever be etched upon our hearts. It is important that we honor the many lives lost on that day every year, and more than twice that number of our military men and women who have died in the resulting wars.
Now we have unsealed borders; an invitation for some “bad” guys to enter our country. A failure to properly vet visitors and immigrants makes us openly vulnerable once again. Then COVID-19 entered our country from China and affected our nation, and will continue to affect our country for years to come. Yet, we “rub” elbows with the leaders of these countries, smile and shake hands and “break” bread with them so to speak. Unbelievable.
In my view, the party is over. It should have ended 20 years ago.
It is time our nation's leaders recognize our enemies and govern accordingly.
What is the remedy? We need strong, powerful, discerning leaders who have “wisdom” from above and no time to waste by patronizing our enemies.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland