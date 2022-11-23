Thank you to the Winter Wonderland of Lights committee and chairman Marion Russell for a truly memorable day allowing me to be the grand marshal for the annual Christmas parade. My wife and I felt the love.
What Ashland does at Christmas needs to be replicated throughout the year. There is so much unity and joy when it comes to anything Christmas in Ashland. Why is it such a success? Because people are working hand in hand for a common cause. They have no agenda.
From the official lighting of the lights in Central Park to one of the biggest Christmas parades anywhere two days before Thanksgiving, it is a project born of teamwork and passion.
So many people put volunteer hours into making all of this happen. They do everything in professional and workmanlike fashion, making it look easy when it isn’t.
It was an extreme honor for me to be your grand marshal and to be treated like a celebrity. But the rock star status of this show isn’t me, it’s Marion Russell and the committee who deserve the pats on the back.
One more thought: Look to the true reason for the season, that baby born in the manger named Jesus. If you want joy every day of your life, try Jesus. He will never fail you.
We may live away now but we love you, Ashland. Merry Christmas and thank you!
Mark and Beth Maynard
Florence