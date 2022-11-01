Wow! Lots of paper today (Oct. 28). Learned a lot about dogs and animals. And, Aaron surfing. What a nice diversion from the going-ons in the world!
Keep up the good work! How in the world did you get it all together in so little time? We appreciate the paper!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland
A vote for Brown
I proudly support Larry Brown for re-election for Boyd County Commissioner District No. 2. Larry had a vision. When he first ran for the District No. 2 seat, he wanted to make Boyd County a premiere place to live, work and raise a family. Larry has done just that.
I am asking the residents of Boyd County, District No. 2, to please get out Nov. 8 and vote for Larry Brown. Let him continue to help grow Boyd County to be a premier destination county to visit and continue to be a great place to raise a family. Thank you!
Brenda Kelley
Ashland