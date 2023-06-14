Churches, please post your stance on LGBTQIA+ issues publicly for transparency. You can do this easily on your website or in your weekly bulletin.
Many in our community seek spiritual fulfillment inside the church. LGBTQIA+ Christians exist. We visit congregations weekly searching for belonging, only to find out later we can’t live authentically inside your four walls.
Too many congregations have a “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. You’ll let us play piano or sing in choir. You’ll let us preach or lead worship — just as long as we never mention our sexuality. The moment we share our authentic selves, our spiritual gifts are void. That may feel like an overgeneralization, but I assure you it’s a common experience for many in our community.
While I’d love to see “Open and Affirming” signs in every Ashland church yard, I’m a realist. That’s not going to happen. The closest welcoming congregations are in Huntington. There are four.
I support your decision to believe whatever you want about our salvation (or damnation, if you wish). All I ask is you state your beliefs clearly.
Here are two examples:
We believe LGBTQIA+ individuals are loved by God exactly as they are. We welcome and affirm people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.
We believe marriage is between a man and a woman. We don’t affirm relationships outside this dynamic.
You either accept us or you don’t. It’s that simple.
We’re weary of visiting churches that only welcome us because they want to change us. We take responsibility for our own spirituality. Allow us to take that burden from you. It’s not yours to carry. Tell us where you stand because, for the love of everything holy, you’re wasting our precious time.
Mandy Wilson
Flatwoods