Barack Obama's agenda as President was to "transform America." He not only wanted to transform America
economically, but morally as well. That's why he and his party became so upset when Donald Trump won the presidential election over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Many of Obama's people are in Biden's administration, and they are continuing their immoral transformation of our country.
The United States Supreme Court gave us abortion and same sex marriage. The issue seriously being debated today is transgenderism. This small percentage of our population is insisting our government create laws to accommodate them — biological men using ladies' restrooms, etc. As crazy as it sounds, we are being told that men can have babies; of course, most of us know the man that is pregnant is actually a woman pretending she's a man.
President Biden's newest justice on the Supreme Court has said that one possessing pornographic pictures of children is a "collector.” Her views aren't too far from a professor at Old Dominion University. She wants pedophilia legitimized and designated as "minor-attracted person" or MAP for short. When the liberals have the right Court, she’ll get her way.
There are many examples of kings in the Bible who led the people to forsake God and God punished them. Our leaders need to repent and turn our country away from wickedness rather than encourage it.
The prophet Isaiah, who wrote his book around 700 B.C. said, "Woe (great sorrow or distress) unto them that call evil good and good evil" (Isaiah 5:20). Our nation is in big trouble — I believe we are experiencing some of this "woe" of which Isaiah speaks.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland