Many Americans will finish up the holiday season with a home cooked New Year’s meal. The excitement of Christmas is officially over, time to head back to school, so a “bit of luck” by consuming cabbage and other “good luck foods” might be the ticket many families will traditionally follow.
The ancient Egyptians, the Greeks and the Romans ate cabbage. They did so to ward off diseases and aid digestion.
Elke Portley, a Port Arthur native, said that cabbage brings money. And, farmers of Ireland felt cabbage was a good source of nutrition. It was domesticated and they also felt it represented good luck and prosperity.
In many parts of Eastern Europe, cabbage is eaten because the leaves look like paper money. Cabbage rolls, corned beef, black-eyed peas and sauerkraut — to name a few — are also considered good luck foods.
There are many traditions on New Year’s Day, but we know food does not necessarily bring “good luck” — although there is no reason to think it does not for some. But in my view, I will settle for steaks with my son and his family and pray for my entire family to have good health next year, not by eating good luck foods but by trusting in the Lord for everything in 2022.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland