If someone can say, “I am offended,” and a statue or a name is removed, I want to say, ”I am offended.” I am offended by the editorial from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on our President Trump.
Yes, our president has a past who isn’t very good when it comes to morals, but he isn’t the only one with a past like that. The difference is the media leaves those presidents alone.
What counts is what our president has done since taking office. Sure, he may have made mistakes, but I truly believe he is doing his best for this country.
If he was to die today, the left would complain that he didn’t do it sooner. Yes, I am offended.
Also what is wrong with a doctor having hospital privileges? Nothing.
I am so offended with the entire article — so you need to remove the St. Louis Post-Dispatch from being in the paper in the future.
Offended,
Barbara Day
Catlettsburg
Court decision
jeopardizes women
In the June 29 Supreme Court decision striking down the Louisiana law that requires abortionists to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, Justice John Roberts sided with the majority despite having voted exactly the opposite in the review of an almost identical law in Texas a few years ago. He claims that he had to do so because the 2016 Texas decision established “precedent” and the Court had to follow that “precedent.”
The Supreme Court of 1857 established “precedent” in the Dred Scott decision as well. Injustice, indeed! And it took a Civil War, and the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to establish the rights of the people of all races!
The Louisiana law caused all but one abortion clinic to have to close, presumably because the abortionists and/or the abortion mills were not able to get a hospital to approve admitting privileges. That would give any thinking person the feeling that they were substandard or shoddy and should not be operating on vulnerable girls and women.
Why is the Supreme Court willing to jeopardize the lives of women? Is it because the abortion purveyors are much wealthier and more influential? It is really sad that multi-million dollar corporations such as Planned Parenthood are allowed to prey on desperate women by offering substandard facilities and abortionists!
Margaret O. Duggan
Ashland