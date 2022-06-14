Like no other nation in the whole wide world, America is addicted to GUNS.
We are being held hostage by a long-outdated 2nd Amendment, the National Rifle Association and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 49 other Republican senators.
Mass shootings with assault weapons are the result of Congress’s failure, especially on the Republican side, to address gun safety issues.
If anything is to get done on lessening a serious, worsening gun violence problem in our nation, voters have to go to the polls in record numbers in November’s midterms and vote for candidates who will work to pass the needed, sensible gun safety legislation which an overwhelmingly number of voters all over our country want.
For the sake of saving democracy and significantly curtailing gun violence, it is important voters vote to keep Democrats in control of the House of Representatives and Senate.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville