President Biden bragged recently that he has more women in his administration than men. He said he did that because the women in his life are much smarter than he is. That isn’t much of a compliment.
I have watched the women he has chosen for his administration in committee hearings. Many of them giggle or beat around the bush when they are asked a question, which suggests to me that they don’t have an answer. Or they might speak condescendingly to a questioner, such as press secretary, Jen Psaki, or laugh out loud like the vice president.
The President's VP is not the only one who laughs at inappropriate times. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked a serious question in November 2021 about high gas prices — by the way, several months before Putin attacked Ukraine. You guessed it: She threw her head back and laughed. The gentleman who asked the question appeared dumbfounded. He clearly didn’t think his question was funny.
Regarding our high(er) gas prices, former President Trump said during the campaign in 2020: "If Biden gets in, you’ll be paying $7, $8, $9 — then they’ll say get rid of your car.”
We’re moving toward $7, and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg has told us to get rid of our gas-powered car and buy an electric vehicle so we can save money on gasoline. Guess we’ll all have to do that. Average price for an EV is $56,000! Sure, we will.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland