I have some major concerns regarding Daniel Cameron.
In his 2019 campaign, Daniel Cameron committed to serving two terms as attorney general, saying it's what "the law enforcement community deserves."
On May 11, 2022, Daniel Cameron filed the paperwork to declare his candidacy for governor. He had previously shown disapproval for those who used the office of AG as a stepping stone to the governorship — thus, negating the promise of an eight-year run as AG. Can we believe any of his current promises?
His handling of the Breonna Taylor case was questionable. Cameron determined that there would be no charges against those involved in that horrific event. The federal government investigated determining that charges must be brought against those officers. This is a fact forgotten by those so enamored with him.
During the KET debate on May 1 of this year, Cameron began a personal attack by calling Kelly Craft “desperate" and “naïve," attempting to bring her husband into what should have been a debate on issues that mean the most to Kentuckians. When the personal attack led by Cameron began, another candidate, Eric Deters, joined in the fray and they both fed upon each other.
Cameron is very vocal about his Christian values. How is treating another person with such contempt, especially a woman, a show of Cameron’s Christian values? How is a personal attack upon another candidate a show of Cameron’s Christian values?
Should Daniel Cameron be given the honor of representing the proud Republicans of the Commonwealth of Kentucky? Absolutely not.
Kathleen Black
Butler