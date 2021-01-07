Why are there lockdowns? They don’t work. There’s no way you can enforce it because it is unconstitutional. It sounds to me that the government is trying to control our lives. It’s not going to happen.
Why is Walmart still open? I think money plays a big part in this. But let’s not forget that we have Big Lots, Kroger and the Ashland mall that are all open.
Why is it that these places can stay open and the smaller business can’t? I guess that tells us that money talks. No one seems to care about the hardships that this is causing. There are a lot of good people who work hard and provide jobs to a lot of people with the small businesses, but the government doesn’t care about the small. Now what’s happening is the small business is being kicked to the curb.
I always thought all people have a chance to make a good life for themselves and families. Wow, I was fooled.
Why are our so-called leaders letting this happen? They say it’s all due to the virus, that’s their tale. I do believe that there is a virus that can take some lives, and I’m very sorry for your losses; I’m sure it’s hard. But what about cars and trucks out there that take hundreds of lives each and every day? There are so many things out there in this world that can take any of us at any time.
The people should be allowed to open up their businesses. We need to jumpstart this country because our government has it all screwed up. And now, because of the new crazies coming to Washington, D.C., we are going to see a lot of stupid changes.
America is in sad shape right now, but America is still the best place to live.
As for small businesses, I hope you all fight back to get your business opened up; that’s your life and well-being.
We need to live our lives the way we want to.
Finally, open the schools up and let the kids get the education. Open up the sports, fill the gym.
The government wants to lock us up in our homes. Not me.
William Nickell
Ashland