The newspaper was a major force to build America. The printed word was educating the people of their rights to build this country for freedom and justice.
I want to commend The Daily Independent for striving to cover the news of the local municipal operations in our region and carry additional national and international articles as well.
My letter specifically refers to coverage of the Lawrence County audit from the state, citing many instances of suspect financial dealings and conflict of business interest under that county courthouse roof.
The reporters make a fair and honest account for all to read about the operations of Boyd and Greenup, too. We the People should be grateful for the printed word of the news today as relying on social media means opinionated rants and trivial gossip mostly with no facts.
In this digital, fast-paced society we now live, nobody has time to sit and watch a one hour (or longer) meeting video broadcast on the web or media apps.
Over the years, past editor Glenn Puit dug in deep, while now-gone reporters Charles Romans and Henry Culvyhouse went into the trenches first-hand to see and hear the monthly government meetings.
So please accept my thanks and hopes for the current staff to continue being the voice of the people for all things needing to be reported — loud and proud.
God bless America!
Vincenzo Fressola
Russell