New Year’s resolutions actually go back to ancient times! In 2000 B.C., the Babylonians celebrated the New Year during the 12-day festival called Akitu (starting with the vernal equinox). This was the start of the farming season to plant crops, crown their king and make promises to pay their debts. One common resolution was the returning of borrowed farm equipment (which makes sense for an agriculturally based society).
The Babylonian New Year was adopted by the ancient Romans, as was the tradition of resolutions. The timing, however, eventually shifted with the Julian calendar in 46 B.C., which declared Jan. 1 as the start of the new year.
January was named for the two-faced Roman god, Janus, who looks forward for new beginnings as well as backward for reflection and new beginnings. Janus was also the guardian of gates and doors. He presided over the temple of peace, where the doors were opening only during wartime. It was a place of safety where new beginnings and resolutions could be forged.
If you think about the land and the seasons, the timing of early January makes sense for most of Europe and for North America, too. The active harvest season has passed. The holiday frenzy is ending. Robert B Thomas said, this is a time “of leisure to farmers, settle accounts with neighbors and now having been industrious in the summer, you will have rest and relaxation.”
Resolutions in the United States have changed.
Whether we resolve to return borrowed farm equipment (as the Babylonians did) or drop a few pounds, we're tapping into an ancient and powerful longing for a fresh start by setting resolutions! So, I will start making my list.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland