The article “New Mural at Hager” was inspiring.
Madeline Tipton is a very talented local young artist. Her Hager mural outside the school library door is captivating, inviting and very beautiful. Madeline’s mural drawing will magically inspire and draw students into the library.
Once inside, the library offers many interesting and fun opportunities to expand their young minds. Mrs. Kelsey Price made a wise choice selecting Madeline for this project. Children need many good role models.
Madeline is a great role model and an Oakview (Ashland) alumna. Hager students have a connection with this young artist. I applaud all involved in encouraging children to develop, pursue and share their talents.
Darla S. Reed
Russell