We want to agree with Kristie Whitlatch on the distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine for Kentucky. A glaring omission was evident when it came to northeastern Kentucky. This same prioritizing was evident when the state rolled out early testing for COVID-19.
This is not a matter of greed, but we would like equitable consideration. King’s Daughters Medical Center serves a very large area of northeastern Kentucky and this area has been totally ignored. This is more proof that the “Winchester Wall” still exists.
Ken and Kay Smith
Russell
No coverage of Charleston shooting
On Nov. 27 of this year, The Daily Independent published a 24-paragraph, four-column article on alleged police brutality of a civilian. The alleged victim, a man, was maskless and this violation of COVID protocol was witnessed by police.
The man admitted he slipped into his nearby music studio to avoid being caught and likely fined. It was at this juncture that the alleged beating took place. The man was not seriously injured and has informed the press he "feels fine." This event happened on Nov. 21.
On Dec. 1 of this year, Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson was shot in the face while investigating a parking complaint. The alleged shooter of Officer Johnson was an individual who previously had experienced numerous run-ins with law enforcement. Officer Johnson succumbed to her injuries on Dec. 3. As of today (Dec. 4), The Daily Independent has yet to print a word about the tragedy.
The alleged attack by police on the civilian did not occur in Boyd County. It did not occur in eastern Kentucky, western West Virginia or southern Ohio. It did not even occur in the United States. It happened in Paris, France. Paris is more than 4,000 miles away from the offices of The Daily Independent. Yet, The Daily Independent found it newsworthy enough to occupy nearly 1,000 words of space.
The alleged killing of Officer Johnson occurred in Charleston, West Virginia, approximately 65 miles from The Daily Independent offices. Yet, The Daily Independent did not deem it worthy of a single word of coverage.
My question is why. Why does an alleged beating by police in a foreign country — that resulted in no serious injuries — trump the alleged murder of a police officer who worked just three counties over?
Joe Barker
Catlettsburg