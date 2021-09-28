Galen Vallance’s letter on Sept. 22 rails against the far left and removing statues I assume are Confederate in nature. My family migrated from Scotland to Virginia in 1744 over 100 years after the first African slaves arrived in Jamestown.
From the American Revolution onward, we have fought in every major engagement this nation has endured. My great-great grandfather William “Dock” Ferguson fought for the 8th Virginia Calvary Company K. His first cousin, Col. Milton Ferguson, commanded the 16th Virginia Calvary. I can’t change or undo the past, and am not proud of their involvement.
You will never see a Confederate flag on my flag pole or flying in the bed of my pick-up. These Confederate statues need to be put in their rightful place — on a great battlefield or a Civil War museum; not displayed in our city parks or streets.
It’s a reminder to those whose Black ancestors faced the whip or had their ancestors raped or families separated by being sold and “sent down river.”
In Germany, there are no statues of Hitler, Goring, Hemmer or Hess; and even the Swastika has been outlawed. It would only be a reminder to people of Jewish nationality that millions of their ancestors were gassed and killed.
Galen Vallance is blaming the left in wanting to destroy this country. Let me remind him it was his party’s far right instigated by Trump that attempted in overthrowing a free and fair election.
The GOP must prefer an autocrat over a Constitutional Republic.
Amendment 13, Section 3 disqualifies anyone from holding office who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution of the U.S.
All those Republicans who signed the seditious letter or undermined the Constitutional process of confirming Pres. Biden are no better than a Benedict Arnold, and history will forever acknowledge that.
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland