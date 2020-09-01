Please consider third parties this and further election years. It is evident that neither the Democratic or Republican parties will cater to the needs of the people at large instead of corporate or special interests.
We need a party for the people and by the people. You might say, “Oh, you’re just taking away votes from my candidate!” Well, that might be true. But I’m not concerned about a third-party push affecting the presidential election this year when you consider how solidly Kentucky’s electorate has voted Republican.
Joe Biden already lost all the electoral votes with Barack Obama twice, and then Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump by an even wider margin. The third-party vote in each instance, I don’t think, would have had a large enough impact to change any votes. Feel free to fact-check me; I invite it.
The two parties right now only offer symbolic and insincere measures that do not get to the heart of the problems facing regular people across the country instead of whoever can pay the most. The Green and Libertarian parties have reigned for the Left and Right for third parties traditionally, but a new movement for a People’s Party has begun and is expected to formalize with a final platform in 2021.
The violence across the country, socioeconomic instability and the COVID-19 pandemic have thrust a spear into the heart of the nation’s foundation. We must look for alternatives to the status quo to become a country that actually cares for values like the general welfare, justice and tranquility.
Corey Bush
Flatwoods
Students influenced
by radical professors
Some may ask this: Who are these young white adults rioting and attacking police officers in some of the big cities? They are, to a large extent, the creation of our public institutions of higher learning. This fact is well-documented by Professor John M. Ellis in his new book, “The Breakdown of Higher Education.”
According to Ellis, the near-riots and forceful suppression of conservative speech on campus is instigated by a radical leftist faculty and is, “… a relatively superficial symptom of much larger problems.”
He cites convincing evidence that the universities have secretly, and in violation of their own stated academic standards, shifted their mission from academic teaching and research to leftist political indoctrination. The result has been a fundamental degradation of academic standards especially in courses of study that he labeled “… Education for Citizenship.”
Ellis cites history courses as and example, stating in part “… American history as now taught on college campuses is largely distorted. Radicals routinely use decidedly modern standards to find fault with the very people who during earlier times led the way in development of those standards.” He says, “… radicals attempt to blacken their country by cherry-picking of negatives,” thus falsifying history by failing to report the positives.
On campuses, the only correct opinion is the “politically correct” one dictated by the radical professors. It has become oppressive and ought to be avoided by students if possible. The smart student will know what and who to avoid.
Ron Wallace
Russell