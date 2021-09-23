On Aug. 29, The Daily Independent ran this headline: “Drone kills IS members targeting Kabul.” The sub-headline (deck) included: “U.S. says strike killed ‘multiple suicide bombers’ before they were able to attack Kabul airport.” The article included 29 paragraphs and approximately 1,300 words.
A few days ago the Pentagon confirmed what many had suspected. No IS members were killed. However, the “righteous” strike did kill an aid worker and at least seven children. Forget 29 paragraphs, TDI didn’t even write 29 words concerning the clarification. TDI completely (as of Monday afternoon) ignored the story.
This really shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who pays attention. TDI has long treated the left as a deity while wielding a cudgel toward the right.
Below are a few examples:
• Several months ago, the FBI finally admitted Bernie Bro James Hodgkinson, who in 2017 attempted to assassinate 30 GOP House members, was indeed a domestic terrorist and not a “lone wolf.” TDI didn’t print a word.
• In 2020, TDI reported President Donald Trump knew about Russia having bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. The story was a farce and could not be corroborated. This didn’t stop Joe Biden from repeating the lie during the 2020 campaign trail. In April, members of the Biden administration admitted there was scant evidence to support the lie. TDI never wrote a word.
• After the Jan. 6 Capitol protest the media — including TDI — ran stories suggesting Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick had been murdered by right-wing sycophants. Five months ago, it was announced Officer Sicknick died of natural causes. TDI ignored the story.
Why?
(Editor’s note: The Daily Independent did not directly report on any of the above examples. The newspaper published Associated Press stories about these events. The Daily Independent will often print more stories close to the time of the happenings — such as breaking news — and not as many follow-up stories due to local news taking priority.)
Joe Barker
Catlettsburg