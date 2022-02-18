Imagine getting a document from the very hands of God. The Ten Commandments were literally “written with the finger of God” (Exodus 31:18). Before Moses had an opportunity to deliver them to the people at the base of Mt. Sinai, “the people sat down to eat and drink, and rose up to play.” (Ex. 32:6).
Very soon they would begin to violate the language on the tablets so indelibly written in stone. In other words, as Moses was in the process of descending the mountain with an original autograph from God, the people were flagrantly violating that which God had written on the tablets.
The Bible has been a best seller ever since it was put in the English language. According to Guinness World Records, as of 1995, the Bible is the best-selling book of all time with an estimated 5 billion copies sold and distributed. As such a great percentage of the western world had a very high regard for it, believing it to be the inerrant, inspired Word of God. More than half of Americans believe the Bible is “without error,” the American Bible Society (ABS) said (May 11) in its 2021 State of the Bible report. The number was 55%. That means that 45% do not.
This should not surprise us in that the people to whom the Scriptures were originally given began to minimize it from its inception.
The people of God began to teach the traditions of men for the commandments of God. “But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men” (Mt. 15:9). If men are so bold as to deny the infallibility of that which comes out of the mouth of God, then it is a small step to reject, minimize, and downplay the word of man.
The State of the Union is in turmoil. That which was once held very dear has become a laughingstock to many. As the people in the Old Testament sought to re-create God in their image, even so, there are forces at work that would seek to re-create the United States of America in their image. I believe Psalm 2 beautifully captures the mindset of those who hate both God and the historicity of the United States of America as it was founded of Judeo-Christian principles.
Manfred Langer
South Point