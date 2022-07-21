The COVID-19 variant, known as BA.2.75, is the next potential threat to our global health security. Several countries, including India and Canada, are already dealing with new cases, and now it is knocking on our doorstep. There is a limited amount of data surrounding the viral form, but scientists are already cautious about its presence.
This news is simultaneously terrifying and frustrating. In Kentucky alone, COVID-19 cases have yet to decrease and continue to fluctuate, sometimes reaching numbers in the thousands. There is still a 17.7% positivity rate, and nearly all our counties are in a red zone.
As a resident of Kentucky, it is incredibly concerning that another wave of the virus may hit our communities. What does this mean for our commonwealth, country, and other vulnerable populations worldwide?
At this time, we need to take critical steps that we failed to do during the first outbreak of COVID-19. One of our highest priorities should be emphasizing the importance of primary care, especially in countries that lack stable health systems.
Even more variants and mutations will slip through the cracks without an adequate first line of defense. If we want to experience life as it was before the pandemic, we need to rebuild the foundation of our health systems, starting with strengthening our primary health care services.
Rep. Hal Rogers understands the importance of quality health care, and he is a passionate advocate for eliminating the overwhelming health disparities in Kentucky.
Now, we need Rep. Rogers and his peers to extend their concern and actively fight to allocate more global funding for primary health care overseas.
Alexandria Jent
Morehead