A reader recently wrote that she was proud of her son who has served his country as a member of the military. I too have served my country, not as a member of the military but as a Special Agent with the FBI.
I am familiar with the KGB and its thugs such as Putin, who have one goal in mind — the destruction of our way of life. I pray and hope that our leaders are wise enough to comprehend that the current happenings in Europe are only a prelude to the chaos and misery this tyrant will attempt to impose on our world.
We Americans have differences of opinions on various issues, but on the issue of survival, we must be unified and act as one.
God bless the USA!
Jim Stavros
Ashland