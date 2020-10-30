Are you a political left or right? How many people know what that means? I have never seen an article clarifying those definitions. I do not want to be put on either list. I want to make my decisions on each issue, not left or right.
I watched some of the Trump/Biden debate. It is a disgrace when a candidate does not want to discuss an issue and attacks the other candidate’s family member’s medical problem. What has happened to the Golden Rule?
I could not believe it when I heard a candidate say on the day it was announced that more than 200,000 children had tested positive. Children and Trump are least likely to get the virus? He was wrong.
Please wear a mask and take all precautions. My granddaughter has returned to work after being exposed to the virus at work. She had a 101-degree temperature three days after being exposed, but has now tested negative after two weeks. Thank God we have people who believe “I am my brother’s keeper.” They take chances every day of getting the virus, including my family — Krista, Misty, Heather and Caleigh. Stay safe.
Helen Adkins
Flatwoods
Many Republicans even voice Biden support
Here’s a list of the following Republicans who endorse Joe Biden and not President Trump: Gen. Colin Powell, Steve Schmidt (Republican strategist), Carly Fiorina, Michael Steele (former RNC chairman), former governors Snyder (Michigan), Kasich (Ohio), Whitman (New Jersey) and Jennifer Horn (GOP chairman in New Hampshire).
Conservative newspaper New Hampshire Union Leader for the first time in 100 years endorsed a Democrat.
These are just a sampling in a long list. They all want decency and morality brought back to this nation. The decency of Joe Biden showed when Trump was hospitalized with the coronavirus. Joe pulled his attack ads in respect.
Even Nancy Pelosi said to pray for the President. Think about this. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have ignored the epidemiologists, scientists and doctors. Refusing to wear masks and not using social distancing have resulted in dozens of staff members with COVID-19.
Biden and Kamala Harris, who follow the advice of these experts, have had only one positive cases (on Harris’ staff).
Trump has lied and downplayed this pandemic from the start. I had parents who instilled in me that truthfulness is the measure of a man. To those Trumpers, for four years Trump has been peeing down your leg, telling your it’s raining, and you’re still believing it.
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland
A Democrat for Trump
I am a Democrat, but I will be voting for President Trump. He has already proven he is for the American people. Joe Biden claims that the president is going to everything to hurt the people: stop our insurance, raise our taxes, stop Medicare, etc. If he is going to do all of this, why didn’t he during his first term as President?
When COVID-19 started, of course, he was blamed for starting it. It is all over the world; is he responsible for that also?
He is the first President to have Israel and two Arab nations to sign a peace agreement. Of course, the Democrats say that he only did this to help him get elected for a second term.
Now they have a laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, that has emails showing Hunter receiving millions of dollars from China. If it’s not true, why aren’t the Bidens speaking up and saying this is not true? Facebook and Twitter have censored this information. The Democrats blame Rudy Guiliani, President Trump and Russia for false information against the Bidens.
The hurricanes in Florida and Louisiana … of course, Trump was blamed for them.
The wildfires in Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado … of course, Trump was blamed once again. I know that Trump is a powerful man, but he can’t be responsible for these happenings.
The “peaceful protestors” are breaking into stores, looting, burning businesses, churches and vehicles, fighting and hurting others ... when any of them get arrested, they get out of jail the very next day. Wonder who gets them out?
People, wake up! If you want to keep our Second Amendment — the right to keep and bear arms — then you should think about voting for Trump. Biden already said he will take away all guns and change the police force.
If someone breaks into your home, hurts your children, etc. … who are you going to call?
Joyce Blanton
Catlettsburg
God still in control of nation
Should the Democrats gain control of the White House and Congress, they will do whatever it takes to secure their power for decades.
More liberal justices will be added to the Supreme Court, which means we’ll have more ungodly rulings like Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges.
Isaiah 10:1 says, “Woe to those who enact evil statutes ...” Millions of people will lose their employer provided health insurance which Biden will replace with government health insurance. If you like your plan, you won’t be able to keep it.
By the way, killing one’s baby in the womb is not health care — it’s murder!
A huge admission from Biden during the last debate is his intention to replace oil and gas with windmills and solar panels. Kamala Harris mused they could enact gun control with an executive order. She and Joe will have to seize private property in order to provide all the "free stuff." Taxing the rich will not be enough. Speaking of the rich, Joe has gotten rich from being a politician for half a century. Corruption, perhaps?
As for COVID-19, the President did not create the virus and he cannot get rid of it; neither can Biden. The only thing Joe will do about the virus is mandating mask-wearing and closing businesses, schools and churches resulting in a severe economic depression and families suffering emotionally and spiritually.
No matter what the polls say, God is still in control of everything that happens in this world. His plan for our nation will not be thwarted by the results of the November election. We pray and vote and pray some more; then leave the results with God.
Glenda Conn
Ashland