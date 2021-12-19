"It's the most wonderful time of the year" is a line from a beautiful Christmas song, recorded by one of my favorite singers, the late Andy Williams.
The reason it's the most wonderful time of the year, of course, is the celebration of the birth of our Savior. It seems the whole world pauses to celebrate His birth — even those who profess not to know Him or believe in His purpose for coming to dwell among us, and to die for our sins.
Some celebrate Christmas just as a secular holiday, but if not for Jesus, there would be no Christmas.
I love everything about Christmas: The Biblical record of Jesus' birth which never grows old, Christmas music, Christmas trees, food, family, sounds of children and the lights of beautiful Central Park! It's more beautiful each year. A huge thank you to the men and women who are responsible for all the planning and the work.
It is clearly a gigantic undertaking, and their efforts are very much appreciated. I spent one of our mild weather December evenings walking and viewing all the displays along with many others — some with happy children and some with happy dogs. There were beautiful private home displays as well.
It's appropriate that we enjoy all the joyful aspects of the Christmas season — so long as we "Keep Christ in Christmas" — after all, He is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas!
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland