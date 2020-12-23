The plant we know so well as the poinsettia has a long and interesting history. Native to Central America, the plant flourished in an area of Southern Mexico known as Taxco del Alarcon. The Aztecs used the plant for decorative purposes but also put the plant to practical use.
They extracted a purplish dye for use in textiles and cosmetics from the plant’s bracts. The milky white sap today called “latex” was made into a preparation to treat fevers.
Joel Roberts Poinsett (1779-1851), the son of a French physician, really loved botany. He later founded the Smithsonian Institute. He was enchanted by the red blooms and sent poinsettias to family and friends. The name poinsettia recognizes the man who first brought the plant to the United States.
The poinsettia also gained its popularity with the legend of “Pepita,” a young girl with a gift for the Christ child. She was a poor Mexican girl who had no gift to present the Christ child at Christmas Eve services. So, not knowing what to do, she gathered a handful of common weeds on the roadside and made a bouquet as she entered the small chapel. As she knelt down at the foot of the Nativity scene, the bouquet of weeds burst into blooms of brilliant red ones. Those who saw them were certain they had witnessed a Christmas miracle. From that day on during the Christmas season, the legend of the poinsettia was born.
While there are many legends as to how the poinsettia was born, I’ll stick to this one. Everyone today could use a “miracle,” but in my view we have already had one with a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, might be a good time to recognize it as such. I am thankful.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland
Hospice thanks Master Gardeners
Community Hospice extends its appreciation to the Boyd County Extension Service Master Gardeners program for the beautiful handmade wreaths they donated to the Community Hospice Care Center.
The fresh greenery adds a special touch to the care center during this holiday season. Many of our patients, families and staff members have commented on their beauty and the Master Gardeners’ generosity. Again, thank you for sharing your holiday kindness with us all.
Susan Hunt
Executive Director, Community Hospice